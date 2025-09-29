Gwalior, September 29: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl on the pretext of giving her a lift in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The accused, identified as Abdul Khan, pretending to be a "friend," reportedly offered to drop her off at school but diverted the route to Gwalior Fort. There, he allegedly threatened her before the sex assault. He later forced her to accompany him around the city until late at night. He finally left her near her home, warning her of dire consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

According to a report by the Free Press Journal, the incident occurred on Saturday, September 27, near Nayagaon in Panihar when the minor victim, a school student, was on her way to class. Abdul Khan allegedly intercepted her near a Mahindra showroom and coerced her onto his bike before taking her to the fort. During the ordeal, he reportedly threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident. The accused then roamed around the city with the victim until late at night, attempting to intimidate her into silence. Gwalior Boy Sustains Facial Injury After Razor Blade Found Inside Dettol Soap, Company Responds (Watch Video).

The victim was eventually abandoned near her home around 11 PM, after which she immediately informed her family about the assault. Alarmed, her family accompanied her to the local police station on Sunday, September 28, and lodged a formal complaint against Abdul Khan. The victim recounted how she had been coerced and threatened. Her testimony has become central to the ongoing investigation. ‘Keep Your Daughter Inside the House at Night’: Gwalior Man Threatens Street Vendor With Gun After Being Stopped From Urinating on Road, Video Goes Viral.

SDOP Ghatigaon Shekhar Dubey confirmed that a case of rape has been registered under relevant sections of the POCSO Act. Police officials are conducting raids and investigations across Gwalior to locate and apprehend Abdul Khan. Authorities have emphasised the seriousness of the case and are coordinating with local units to ensure swift action.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Free Press Journal ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

