A shocking incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior late Wednesday night, when a man stopped by locals from urinating on the roadside reacted violently and threatened them with a gun. The confrontation occurred around 11 PM, when the man parked his car and attempted to relieve himself near a street vendor’s cart. Offended by the act, the cart-owning family objected, sparking a heated exchange. In the argument, the man not only hurled abuses but also made an outrageous remark, telling the vendor’s wife, “Keep your daughter inside the house at night,” after she intervened. Matters escalated further when he brandished a firearm and threatened to shoot the family. The disturbing scene was partially captured by a bystander and quickly went viral on social media. Following the uproar, police registered a case under the Arms Act and launched a search for the accused, tracking him through his vehicle details. ‘Will Cut You Up Like This’: Man Threatens Maharashtra Shopkeeper With Knife Over INR 32,000 Lehenga Not Liked by Fiancée in Kalyan; Video Surfaces.

Gwalior Man Pulls Gun on Street Vendors After Being Stopped From Urinating on Road

Roadside Rage in Gwalior: Man Pulls Revolver Over Urination Objection. In a brazen display of road rage late Wednesday night in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, a man parked his car by the roadside around 11 PM to urinate, sparking a heated confrontation with a nearby street cart… pic.twitter.com/YDKUp4zVHt — Trending Eyes (@thetrendingeyes) September 25, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

