In a shocking incident from Gwalior’s Anand Nagar, a 10-year-old boy named Ansh suffered a facial injury after using a Dettol soap bar that had a razor blade embedded inside. The child felt a sharp sting while washing his face, and his father later confirmed the presence of the blade. Even a replacement soap from the same batch contained another blade. The family had purchased the soaps from a local store on May 21. Ansh’s father, Angad Singh Tomar, has lodged a complaint with the National Consumer Helpline and demanded strict action. He warned that the blade could have been fatal and vowed to escalate the matter to court if needed. Reels Turns Into Nightmare as Woman Falls off Hillock While Recording Video in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba.

Boy Sustains Facial Injury After Razor Blade Found Inside Dettol Soap

