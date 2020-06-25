New Delhi, June 25: US President Donald Trump has suspended till the end of the year the H-1B visas prized by Indian professionals. Reacting to the development, India on Thursday said the suspension of H-1B visas may affect the movement of skilled professionals. Speaking to media, India's Ministry of External Affairs' spokesperson Anurag Shrivastava said the country is assessing how much impact the H-1B visa suspension will have on Indian nationals. H-1B Visa Update: 'No Plan to Impose Caps', Says US Amid Reports of Restricting India's Share.

"This (suspension of H-1B visas by Donald Trump) is likely to affect the movement of skilled professionals who avail of these non-immigrant visa program to work lawfully in the US. We are assessing the impact of the order on Indian nationals and industry," Anurag Shrivastava said. Indians are the single largest group of H1-B visa-holders accounting for nearly 74 per cent of the work visas. Donald Trump Suspends H1B And Other US Work Visas Till End of 2020; Here's How It Will Affect Workers From India.

MEA on Suspension of H-1B Visas by US President Donald Trump:

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. The freeze ordered by Trump on Monday, however, will not affect those already in the US on the H-1B and the other work visa categories being put on pause. The White House said that Trump wants to reform the immigration system to a "merit-based" one.

