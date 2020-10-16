Mathura, October 16: The Mathura District Court on Friday admitted a petition seeking removal of a mosque situated adjacent to Krishna Janmabhoomi. Next hearing to be held on November 18, 2020. The plaintiff claimed that Idgah Masjid was built on the land of Shri Krishna Janambhoomi and that it was built after the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb razed a temple. The plaintiff has sought a declaration that an area measuring 13.37 acre be vested in deity Shri Krishna Virajman. Shahi Idgah-Krishna Janmasthan Dispute: Mathura Court Dismisses Civil Suit Seeking Removal of Mosque Adjacent to Krishna Temple.

The petition was filed by Ranjana Agnihotri, an advocate and a resident of Lucknow, along with six other devotees.They had sought cancellation of a settlement entered into between the Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan which is the governing body of the temple complex and the Committee of Management of Trust of Shahi Idgah (Idgah Trust) in 1968. After Ram Temple, Hindu Saints Now Wish to Take Up Kashi-Mathura Temples Issue.

The plea was earlier filed at a civil court but was dimissed after hearing the arguments on September 30. It was filed with the Mathura District Court on October 2.

