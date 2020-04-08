Hanuman Jayanti 2020 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Greets Citizens on the Auspicious Day

Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, April 8: On the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent greetings to the citizens of the nation. In a tweet, PM Modi wished that may Lord Hanuman give us the strength to overcome any obstacle in life. Hanuman Jayanti celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuman and is observed during the month of Chaitra on full moon day, which falls during the month of April.

In Hindu mythologies, people worship Lord Hanuman to thwart evil forces on their way to progress. Hanuman Jayanti 2020 Greetings: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, HD Images and Wishes to Send on Hindu Festival Celebrating Lord Hanuman's Birth.

Check PM Modi's tweet:

हनुमान जयंती के पावन अवसर पर देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। भक्ति, शक्ति, समर्पण और अनुशासन के प्रतीक पवनपुत्र का जीवन हमें हर संकट का सामना करने और उससे पार पाने की प्रेरणा देता है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 8, 2020

On this day of the festival, devotees perform puja by offering vermilion or red cloth, with flowers like marigold, rose and offer prasad to Lord Hanuman. On account of the coronavirus outbreak and amid the lockdown in the country, people will celebrate the day in their homes and any kind of gatherings in the temple are not allowed.