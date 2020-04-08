Hanuman Jayanti 2020 Greetings: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, HD Images and Wishes to Send on Hindu Festival Celebrating Lord Hanuman's Birth

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Hanuman Jayanti celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuman. According to the Hindu calendar, Hanuman Jayanti is observed during the month of Chaitra on full moon day, which falls during the month of April. Hindu mythologies and stories depict Lord Hanuman as a symbol of strength and energy. People worship him to thwart evil forces stunting their progress. On Hanuman Jayanti 2020, we have compiled a list of wishes and messages to greet 'Hanuman Jayanti'. It also includes Hanuman Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, SMS and messages. Devotees chant 'Hanuman Chalisa' and offer vermilion or red cloth and flowers like marigold and rose to the idol. Hanuman Jayanti 2020 Bhajans: From Shri Hanuman Chalisa to Mangal Murti Ram Dulare, Listen to These Devotional Songs to Mark the Birth of Lord Hanuman.

Lord Hanuman, who was an incarnation of Lord Shiva, is believed to be an absolute devotee of Lord Rama. According to legends, he was born to Anjana -- the wife of Vanaraja Kesari (the King of Monkeys). As we observe Hanuman Jayanti 2020, here are wishes and greetings to share on the auspicious day. Hanuman Jayanti Images & Jai Bajrangbali HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

Hanuman Jayanti WhatsApp Message: May Lord Hanuman Bless Your Life With Happiness, Peace and Prosperity. Wish You All a Very Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Hanuman Jayanti Facebook Greetings: May You Always Be Accompanied With Auspiciousness And Blessings by Lord Hanuman. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

Hanuman Jayanti WhatsApp Message: Wish You and Your Family Joy, Harmony, and Prosperity on Hanuman Jayanti!

Hanuman Jayanti Facebook Greetings: May Lord Hanuman Showers His Blessing on You Today and Always. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

Hanuman Jayanti WhatsApp Message: Let Us Seek Blessings of Lord Hanuman by Offering Ourselves in His Lotus Feet. Wishing You a Very Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging app, you can also use the medium to send wishes and greetings. While people are confined to their homes due to coronavirus outbreak, you can send these messages and wishes to those celebrating and observe the festival.