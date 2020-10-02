Dehradun, October 2: Harak Singh Rawat, Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister, was hospitalised on Friday after he complained of breathing problem. The 59-year-old BJP leader had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 23 and was in home isolation. Rawat is a member of the Legislative assembly of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly in India. In 2017, Rawat is the MLA elected form Kotdwara constituency in the hill state.

Earlier in June, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh has also tested positive for coronavirus and later tested negative after he went into self-quarantine. The chief minister and his three cabinet colleagues had gone into self-quarantine immediately after state tourism minister Satpal Maharaj, his wife and five other members of their family had tested positive. India's COVID-19 Tally Inches Closer to 64 Lakh Mark With 81,484 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Nears 1 Lakh.

In Uttarakhand, the COVID-19 tally in the state rose to 49,248 with 365 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. Meanwhile, the death toll in the state rose to e to 625 on Thursday with 14 more fatalities, a health department bulletin said. Of the new cases, Dehradun district reported the highest 62 cases, followed by Udham Singh Nagar with 53, Nainital 50, Haridwar 44, Chamoli 41, Pauri 39, Rudraprayag 26, Champawat 14, Almora 13, Pitgoragarh nine, Uttarkashi seven, Bageshwar six and Tehri one, it said.

