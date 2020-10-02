New Delhi, October 2: India's coronavirus tally neared the 64 lakh mark on Friday as the country witnessed a spike of 81,484 new cases and 1,095 deaths in the past 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the tally has crossed 63,94,069 mark and the total cases include 9,42,217 active cases.

The number of cured, discharged and migrated have improved to 53,52,078. The death toll, on the other hand, has jumped to 99,773 deaths. ICMR tested a total of 7,67,17,728 samples tested for coronavirus till October 1. Of these, 10,97,947 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Will Modi Govt Have 'Rs 80,000 Crore in Next One Year' to Buy and Distribute Doses? Adar Poonawalla Asks.

India's COVID-19 Tally Near 64 Lakh Mark:

India's #COVID19 tally reaches 63,94,069 with a spike of 81,484 new cases & 1,095 deaths reported in last 24 hours. The total cases include 9,42,217 active cases, 53,52,078 cured/discharged/migrated & 99,773 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/XxeMtrrlpa — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2020

September accounted for 41.53 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases in the country, with 26,21,418 infections of the over 63 lakh cases being reported in the month alone. Past month also saw a total of 33,390 deaths due to the disease.

Inspite of the rising cases, the number of testings have also improved. COVID-19 testing has jumped to conduct more than 15 lakh tests per day and has exceeded the 140/day/million tests as advised by the World Health Organisation by more than 5 times.

According to the Ministry of Health, India crossed a landmark milestone. The active Cases have been sustained below the 10 lakh mark for 10 days in an unbroken chain.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state in the coronavirus pandemic as cases cross 14 lakh. Mumbai registered a total of 2,352 new COVID-19 cases and 43 deaths on Thursday, as per the information provided by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

