Fact Check: Is Westarctica a Real Country or Fictional Name? Know the Truth As UP STF Nabs Harsh Vardhan Jain for Operating Fake Embassy in Ghaziabad

Mumbai, July 23: Is Westarctica a real country or a fictional name? People across the country and the globe are looking online to find the answer to this question. The question comes after the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) Noida unit busted a fake embassy in Ghaziabad and arrested Harsh Vardhan Jain. It is reported that Jain, who operated the fake "embassy" out of a rented house in Kavi Nagar area, posed as a consul or ambassador of several countries, including Westarctica (West Arctica), Seborga, Poulvia, and Lodonia.

Soon after the fake embassay racket was unearthed, people started to look online for Westarctica and the other countries mentioned above. People were curious to know where these countries existed, as many had never heard their names. More importantly, the fake embassy case accused Harsh Vardhan Jain used doctored photos of himself with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top dignitaries to con unsuspecting victims, who believed him to be the ambassador of Westarctica (West Arctica). Scroll below to know the truth about Westarctica (West Arctica). Fake Embassy Busted in Ghaziabad: UP STF Arrests Harsh Vardhan Jain for Running ‘West Arctica’ Consulate, His Morphed Photos With PM Narendra Modi Found.

Is Westarctica a Real Country or a Fictional Name?

It must be noted that Westarctica (West Arctica) is not a real country but a fictional name. The same was also confirmed by Uttar Pradesh's STF. Amitabh Yash, Additional Director General of Police, said Jain was running the bogus embassy from a rented house and projected himself as a consul or ambassador of non-existent countries such as West Arctica, Saborga, Poulvia, and Lodonia. A quick search of the term "Westarctica" revealed that Westarctica (West Arctica) is a micronation founded by a US Navy officer. It is also a United States non-profit which has been advocating for climate action.

Westarctica Is A Micronation in Antarctica

Westarctica is an unrecognised micronation founded in 2001 by US Navy officer Travis McHenry. However, Westarctica has not been recognised as a country by any government across the world. Notably, Travis McHenry calls himself the Grand Duke of Westarctica. The micronation is located in Marie Byrd Land, Antarctica, with a land area of 6,20,000 square miles. The US Navy officer also claims that Westarctica has about 2,356 citizens; however, none of them live there. The so-called country also has a flag and currency. Ghaziabad: Fake Embassy Operating From Rented House Busted, Harsh Vardhan Jain Who Posed As Ambassador of Fictional Countries Arrested (Watch Videos).

So, the answer to the question, "Is Westarctica a real country or fictional name?" is that it is a fictional name and that Westarctica is a micronation in Antarctica that has not been recognised by any government globally.

