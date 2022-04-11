Thrissur, April 11: In a horrifying incident, a 38-year-old man hacked to death his parents at Thrissur in Kerala on Sunday morning. The incident took place at around 9 am in Vellikulangara Inchakundu. The accused, Aneesh, is absconding, said police.

As per the report by The Times of India, the deceased were identified as Kuttan (60) and Chandrika (55). Reportedly, the husband and wife were cleaning their courtyard when their son, Aneesh, hacked them with a sickle. Police said that Kuttan was attacked first and then Chandrika was also hacked several times. According to the neighbours, the accused used to fight with his parents regularly. Gurugram Shocker: Techie Stabs Mother to Death For Not Helping Him Reconcile With His Wife, Arrested.

As per the reports, the accused called the local police station after committing the crime, but later fled on a two-wheeler. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The search is on to nab the accused, said police.

