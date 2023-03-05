Mumbai, March 5: In a shocking incident that took place in Haryana, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) was allegedly killed after he was hit by a vehicle in Hisar district. Police officials said that the incident took place on Saturday evening when the DSP was cycling on the Hisar-Sirsa highway.

As per a report in Times Now, the accident took place near Agroha. The DSP was hit by a vehicle from behind near the medical college. The deceased officer has been identified as Chander Pal. Pal was was reportedly posted in Ratia in Fatehabad district. Cops said that Pal used to cycle daily. Haryana Road Accident: Trailer Truck Rams into Bus on Yamuna Nagar-Panchkula Highway in Ambala; Seven Killed and Four Injured.

As per report, accident took place when DSP Pal was on his way to Hisar from police Lines on his cycle. A report in the Tribune said that the DSP Chander Pal was passionate about cycling. He used to travel 50-km on his cycle on a daily basis. The hit-and-run incident came to light when

The matter came to light after a man who was passing by found Pal lying on the road in Hisar district. Cops said that Pal's cycle, which was broken in the accident was also found lying away from him. After being alerted, cops reached the spot and rushed Pal to Agroha Medical College and Hospital, however, he succumbed to his injuries. Haryana Road Accident: BJP Worker From Panipat Killed, Wife Injured As Car Rams Into Truck on Highway in Ambala Cantt.

The police have now launched a probe in the matter. The deceased police officer was supposed to retire in 2028. Some reports in the media claim that a car with a registration number plate of Rajasthan was allegedly involved in the hit-and-run case. It is said that cops have identified the vehicle, which was later found parked about 7-km from Agroha.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2023 10:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).