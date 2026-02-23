A screengrab of the video shows Shivaji Maharaj and Rani Padmini portraits used as restroom signs at Milan Banquet Hall in Haryana (Photo Credits: X/@PrashantRaj0man)

Mumbai, February 23: A banquet hall in Haryana has sparked widespread public outrage and calls for legal action after a viral video revealed the use of historical icons as signage for restrooms. The footage, which began circulating on social media over the weekend, shows portraits of the Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the legendary Queen Rani Padmini placed on the doors of male and female toilets at Milan Banquet Hall, respectively.

Viral Footage Sparks Public Backlash

The controversy erupted when a visitor to the banquet hall recorded the signage and shared it on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). The video shows a portrait of Shivaji Maharaj affixed to the wall inside the men's restroom and a portrait of Rani Padmini placed on the wall inside the women's washroom. YouTuber Attacked by Mob for Filming Near Jama Masjid During Shivaji Maharaj Procession in Hyderabad’s Amberpet.

Viewers quickly condemned the establishment for "gross disrespect" toward figures held in high cultural and historical esteem. Many social media users tagged local authorities and the Chief Minister's Office, demanding the immediate sealing of the hall and the arrest of the management for hurting religious and regional sentiments.

Video Shows Portraits of Shivaji Maharaj and Rani Padmini Used as Washroom Signage

video सीकरी का बताया जा रहा है। जहाँ मिलन बेंकट हॉल के बाथरूम के अंदर "शिवाजी महाराज तथा महारानी पद्मावती" की तस्वीर लगी है। वहां के हिन्दू इसे सहन कर रहे हैँ, और आँखों में पट्टी बाँध के बैठे हैँ। भारत देश का प्रत्येक हिन्दू जबाब दे , क्या इसपर खून नहीं खौल रहा? ✊ pic.twitter.com/YktuqkcWf3 — Prashant Raj Man (@PrashantRaj0man) February 22, 2026

This Is Absolutely Unacceptable, Says Varsha Gaikwad

This is absolutely unacceptable. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a revered figure for us, his image cannot be misused this way. I urge the Haryana Government to immediately get this image removed. Why do BJP governments repeatedly allow insults to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's… pic.twitter.com/XEO8BNgBaP — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) February 23, 2026

Police Intervention and Management Response

It is reported that following the viral spread of the video, several local organisations filed a formal complaint at the nearest police station. It is also learned that protesters gathered outside the banquet hall and demanded an unconditional apology and the removal of the portraits. Preliminary reports indicate that the local police have initiated an inquiry into the matter. While the management of the banquet hall has not yet released an official statement, local sources suggest the portraits were removed shortly after the protest intensified. Monkey Attack in Haryana: Viral Video Shows Monkeys Attacking Elderly Woman Outside Home in Bahadurgarh.

Authorities are currently investigating whether the act falls under sections of the law pertaining to deliberate intent to outrage religious feelings or insult historical figures. Several social media users, including Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad, condemned the incident.

