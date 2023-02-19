Ambala, February 19: A BJP worker from Panipat was killed in a road accident in Ambala Cantt on Sunday when his car rammed into a stationary truck on the highway, police said.

The deceased was identified as Rajeev, a resident of Panipat. He was an active member of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Rajeev's wife Anita Chawla who was also travelling with him has suffered chest injuries, they said, adding that she is the district secretary of the BJP women's wing. Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: Bus Carrying 32 Students From Kerala Overturns in Panna District; Vehicle Helper Killed and 16 Injured.

According to police, the couple had left for Chandigarh from Panipat this morning. The accident occurred near Ambala Cantt on the Delhi-Chandigarh national highway. Rajeev's body was taken out of the car with the help of passers-by, they said, adding that Anita has been admitted to the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment. Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: Passenger Bus Overturns in Sagar, Four Killed, 35 Injured.

On receiving information about the accident, BJP MP from Karnal, Sanjay Bhatia along with other local party leaders visited Anita at the hospital and consoled the family members of the deceased. Police here have started an investigation and recorded Anita's statement. Police said Rajeev's body will be taken to Panipat after a postmortem examination.