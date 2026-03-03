Indore, March 3: In a chilling cybercrime case highlighting the dangers of deepfake technology, a gang allegedly used an AI generated video to extort INR 1,02,000 from a terrified Indore couple by falsely showing their son being stabbed during a live call.

According to police, the parents received a video call on February 3 from an unknown number. On screen, their son appeared to be attacked with a knife, while the caller threatened to kill him unless the money was transferred immediately. Fearing for his life, the couple promptly sent INR 1,02,000.

Shockingly, the next day their son returned home safely. He revealed there had been no kidnapping and that he had gone to a temple without informing his family. What Is AI-Based Biometric Scam? Hyderabad Police Issue Urgent Advisory as Cybercriminals Target Facial and Voice Data for Deepfake Identity Theft.

Investigations have revealed a multi state cybercrime trail. The call originated from a Haryana SIM card, the money was routed to a bank account in Uttar Pradesh, and cash was withdrawn from an ATM in Bihar. Police believe this points to an organised interstate gang. AI Voice Cloning Scam: Tamil Nadu Police Warn People Against Fraudsters Using Artificial Intelligence-Based Voice Cloning.

Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya said early findings suggest the misuse of artificial intelligence and deepfake tools to digitally manipulate the video, making it appear authentic. Authorities are now analysing digital footprints, CCTV footage, and banking transactions to trace the suspects.

The case underscores the growing threat of AI powered scams and the urgent need for public awareness about deepfake enabled cyber fraud.

