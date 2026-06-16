Has the 8th Pay Commission Extended the June 15 Memorandum Deadline Again? Check Details

The 8th Central Pay Commission (8th CPC) has officially closed the window for submitting stakeholder memorandums as of Monday, June 15, declining to issue any further deadline extensions. The decision means that employee unions, pensioner associations, and other relevant groups can no longer submit fresh demands regarding salary structures, pensions, and allowances through the commission's portal. The June 15 closing date followed a previous extension granted by the panel on May 29, which pushed the timeline out from the original May 31 cutoff.

In its late-May directive, the commission had explicitly clarified that this would serve as the final timeline for digital submissions and that no subsequent extensions would be entertained. 8th Pay Commission Latest News: Know Why Experts Are Predicting 2.64 Fitment Factor Amid Union Demands for Higher Salary Hikes.

Shift to In-Person Consultations

With the online memorandum portal now closed, the 8th Pay Commission is transitioning into its next phase of review: regional, in-person consultation meetings with pre-registered stakeholders. The upcoming schedule will allow select groups to directly interact with the commission's chairperson, Ranjana Prakash Desai, and other panel members. The first of these state-level interactions is scheduled to take place in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on June 22 and 23. To secure a slot for these discussions, interested central government organisations and unions were required to submit formal requests by a June 10 deadline, linking their appointments to a unique memorandum ID generated during their earlier online portal submission.

Following the Lucknow meetings, the panel is slated to travel to Bhubaneswar, Odisha, for consultations on July 6 and 7, before heading to Kolkata, West Bengal, on July 9 and 10. The commission recently concluded similar field discussions in early June with administrative stakeholders and employee unions from the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Digital-Only Processing and Technical Nuances

The decision to offer the initial extension to June 15 was driven by a wave of complaints from employee and pensioner bodies who encountered logistical and technical difficulties when trying to upload their proposals. To streamline data management, the 8th Pay Commission implemented a strict online-only rule for this cycle. The commission's secretariat, led by Deputy Secretary Abhay N. Sahay, explicitly stated that hard copies, physical portfolios, direct emails, or independent PDF attachments would not be recognised or catalogued into the official review process. All data had to be structured through the formal template on the official 8cpc.gov.in domain. 8th Pay Commission News: How Much Arrears Will Central Government Employees Accumulate? Check Projection Here.

Mandate and Future Timeline

Constituted by the Government of India on November 3, 2025, the 8th Pay Commission is tasked with comprehensively reviewing and recommending adjustments to the pay scales, dearness allowances, and pension structures of millions of central government workers and retirees. The panel operates under an initial 18-month timeline to file its formal report, placing the expected submission date around May 2027. Once submitted, the recommendations must undergo review by a group of ministers and secure formal cabinet approval before being implemented. While the eventual adjustments are expected to be retroactively applicable from January 1, 2026 - the conclusion date of the 7th Pay Commission cycle - final implementation and the payout of accompanying arrears may not materialise until the latter half of 2027.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 08:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).