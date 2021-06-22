Shimla, June 22: The police have arrested four people, including a woman, in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba after crests and feathers suspected be of a threatened bird were recovered from their possession on Sunday. As per reports, the accused's car was stopped at a check point at Lahru near Chowari town and six plumes of Himalyan Monal and some feathers were found. Animal Cruelty: Skin, Body Parts of Leopard, Bear, Other Wild Animals Seized in Kashmir's Anantnag, One Arrested.

The accused have been identified as Hans Raj, Anil Kumar, Han Raj and Sajo Devi, have been booked under the Wildlife Protection Act. They are being interrogated to find out the from where they procured the crests of the threatened bird, as per report. Kamal Bharti , divisional forest officer, told the Hindustan Times that the plumes have been sent to forensic lab to determine to which bird they belong. Mizoram: Drugs Worth Rs 7.29 Crore, 80 Exotic Reptiles Seized by BSF.

Himalayan Monal is a threatened bird which is found in the upper reaches of Himalayas. It was the state bird of Himachal Pradesh till 2007. The bird's hunting was banned in Himachal Pradesh in 1982. The bird species has been listed as Least Concern on the IUCN Red List.

in January this year, eight leopard skins, gallbladders of 38 bears, pods of four musk dear were recovered from Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag after a raid undertaken jointly by the police, CRPF and the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau. One person was arrested for the possession of the same.

