Srinagar, January 30: The Kashmir Zone Police on Saturday said that raid was conducted in Anantnag jointly Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, Forest, Anantnag Police and the Central Reserve Police Force conducted a raid in Anantnag. During the raid, the officials recovered skins of leopard and body parts of various other wild animals. One person has also been arrested in the context. What Do You If You Witness Animal Cruelty? Steps to Take if You Encounter Animal Abuse.

The officials seized as many as eight leopard skins, gallbladders of 38 bears, pods o four musk dear during the raid in the South Kashmir district. The police has arrested one resident of Shirpora, Anantnag in this regard, reported local news agency KNO. Officials have registered the case and launched an investigation. Animal Cruelty! Madhya Pradesh Man Repeatedly Rapes Dog, Gets Arrested After His Heinous Bestiality Crime Was Caught in Viral Video.

Read Tweet By Kashmir Zone Police Here :

On a specific info of WCCB New Delhi, a joint team of WCCB, Forest, Anantnag Police and CRPF conducted a raid in #Anantnag, seized 8 leopard skin, 38 bear gallbladders, 4 musk dear pods and #arrested one person. Case registered & investigation initiated. @JmuKmrPolice pic.twitter.com/fJ9hsIRMaw — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) January 30, 2021

As per reports, an official privy to the investigation told KNO that the arrested person has admitted that he has got the animal skins from Kishtwar. However, the real story will come to the fore after proper investigations, he added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2021 03:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).