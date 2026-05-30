Himachal Pradesh Shocker: Man Dies After Piece of Kurkure Gets Stuck in Windpipe

A 28-year-old man from Tal village in the Arki subdivision of Himachal Pradesh died during treatment after a piece of crisp reportedly became lodged in his windpipe, causing severe breathing difficulties. The deceased has been identified as Hemant Sharma, son of Deepram Sharma and a resident of Gram Panchayat Ghanagughat. He was employed at a private hotel in Kasauli.

According to reports, Hemant Sharma was eating a crisp when a piece of it got stuck in his windpipe. Soon after, he began experiencing serious breathing problems. Family members rushed him to MMU Sultanpur for emergency medical care, where doctors provided first aid before referring him to PGI Chandigarh due to the severity of his condition. Dharamsala College Student Death: Professor, 3 Students Booked Over Ragging and S*xual Assault Allegations.

Man Dies After Piece of Kurkure Gets Stuck in Windpipe

Following his transfer to PGI Chandigarh, Hemant Sharma underwent treatment under the care of specialists. However, despite medical efforts, his condition reportedly failed to improve. He succumbed during treatment on Wednesday afternoon, leaving family members and residents of his native village in shock.

News of the young man's death spread quickly through Tal village and nearby areas, prompting an outpouring of grief among residents. The untimely demise of Hemant Sharma has brought deep sorrow to his family. Villagers and local residents have expressed condolences to the bereaved family and remembered him as a young man whose life ended tragically. Himachal Pradesh Accident: 4 Women Teachers Killed, 3 Injured As Pine Tree Crushes Vehicle During Kullu Storm.

An atmosphere of mourning has descended upon the village following the incident. Residents have extended their sympathies to the family and prayed for peace for the departed soul. The incident has also highlighted the risks associated with choking emergencies, which can rapidly become life-threatening if an obstruction blocks the airway and affects breathing.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2026 01:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).