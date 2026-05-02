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Himachal Pradesh Accident: 4 Women Teachers Killed, 3 Injured As Pine Tree Crushes Vehicle During Kullu Storm

Four female school teachers were killed and three others seriously injured on Saturday evening when a massive pine tree fell on their moving vehicle in the Ani subdivision of Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district. The incident occurred around 4:30 PM on the Shamshar-Gugra road near Baliol during a severe storm characterized by high-velocity winds.

Published: May 02, 2026 10:09 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh Accident: 4 Women Teachers Killed, 3 Injured As Pine Tree Crushes Vehicle During Kullu Storm
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Four female school teachers were killed and three others seriously injured on Saturday evening when a massive pine tree fell on their moving vehicle in the Ani subdivision of Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district. The incident occurred around 4:30 PM on the Shamshar-Gugra road near Baliol during a severe storm characterized by high-velocity winds. The victims, identified as Sneh Lata, Banti Kaundal, Usha Kumari, and Seema Azad, were returning from school duty when the uprooted tree crushed their Bolero camper, forcing it into a deep gorge. Local residents and emergency teams shifted the survivors to Ani Civil Hospital; two were later referred to Shimla for specialized care. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the accident. Jabalpur Boat Tragedy: 4 Dead, 18 Missing After Storm Capsizes Tourist Boat in Bargi Dam Reservoir (Watch Videos).

4 Teachers Killed as Tree Crushes Vehicle in Kullu

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TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 10:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

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Accident Himachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh Accident Himachal Weather Kullu Storm Kullu Weather