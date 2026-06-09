Himanshu Jangra Fired by Gurugram-Based Starvik Design Over Viral 'INR 370 Biryani' Remark on Pranit More's Show; Founder Cites Responsibility (Watch Video)

A Gurugram-based web developer has been terminated from his employment following widespread online backlash over comments he made during a stand-up comedy show. Himanshu Jangra, 23, was fired by design and branding firm Starvik Design after video clips of his audience interaction with comedian Pranit More went viral, sparking a national conversation about misogyny, patriarchy, and consent.

The Outrage Over Viral 'INR 370 Biryani' Remarks

The controversy originated last week during a "crowd-work" segment of Pranit More’s stand-up performance. Speaking from the audience, Jangra recounted a date with a woman where he bought a plate of chicken biryani costing INR 370. He openly implied that this financial expenditure entitled him to physical or romantic returns from her. ‘INR 370 Ki Biryani’ Guy Himanshu Jangra Fired From Gurugram Job Over Viral Remark on Pranit More’s Show (Watch Video).

We Have Fired Himanshu, Says Starvik Design Founder Vivek Vishwakarma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Starvik Design (@starvik.design)

"Maine kaha 370 rupay lage hain, main wasool toh karunga (I spent INR 370, so I have to get something back)," Jangra told the comedian. Jangra further detailed how he debated taking the woman back to his room. When she requested to be dropped home, he instead insisted she accompany him to a "dark" park despite her repeated and visible reluctance. The clip drew severe condemnation across platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Reddit, where users criticised the remarks for promoting a toxic mindset regarding dating and female consent.

Starvik Design Confirms Termination

As the public backlash intensified, Vivek Vishwakarma, the founder of Starvik Design, released a video statement on Instagram announcing that the firm had severed ties with Jangra. "I have received hundreds of messages, emails, calls regarding one of our employees, Himanshu Jangra. Like many of you, I came across the clips that have been circulating online," Vishwakarma said. "Let me be very clear, the statements shown in those clips are offensive. They are not something I agree with. They are not something our company stands for, and they certainly should not be influencing young minds," Vivek Vishwakarma added.

Internal Review and Workplace Conduct

The company noted that it conducted an internal review following the incident, which included speaking to its employees and female staff members. According to Vishwakarma, Jangra had a clean track record within the office environment. His colleagues "described him as professional, respectful, hardworking, and well-behaved at work". Despite his positive professional standing, the firm decided that the gravity of his external comments necessitated his dismissal. "What happened outside the workplace has now affected the workplace, and I have a responsibility towards the company, our team, our clients, and the environment we create here," the founder explained. "That is why we have decided to part ways with him," the founder added. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Fame Comedian Pranit More Apologises for ‘Peak Gurgaon Content’ Remark, Says ‘I Take the Feedback Seriously’ (View Post).

Vishwakarma concluded his statement by acknowledging that the 23-year-old would likely face long-term professional ramifications from the viral incident, while also cautioning the public against excessive online harassment. "Social media trolling is not a joke, and that too for a 22-year-old mind. His future from here will already carry the consequences of this moment for a very long time," he said.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 07:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).