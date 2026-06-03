‘Bigg Boss 19’ Fame Comedian Pranit More Apologises for ‘Peak Gurgaon Content’ Remark, Says ‘I Take the Feedback Seriously’ (View Post)

Comedian and former Bigg Boss contestant Pranit More has issued a formal apology following intense online backlash over a video clip from a recent stand-up comedy show. The controversy erupted after a segment of More's crowdwork went viral on social media, drawing widespread criticism for how it portrayed women and the concept of consent. In response to the growing public outrage, More has removed the video from all digital platforms and admitted to a lapse in judgment. Shresta Iyer Viral Video: Shreyas Iyer’s Sister Reveals ‘Double Breakup’ Story at Pranit More’s Show After KKR Fan Controversy (Watch).

Pranit More Seeks Apology for ‘Peak Gurgaon Content’ Comment

Breaking his silence on the matter, More released a statement via his Instagram Stories to address the criticism surrounding the clip. The comedian acknowledged that he should have handled the situation differently during the live performance rather than laughing at the audience member's remarks.

"I've seen the criticism regarding a recent crowdwork clip," More wrote in his statement. "The comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views. Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on. That was a lapse in judgement on my part. Live crowd involves reacting in real time, but thats not an excuse. I take the feedback seriously."

More emphasised that he decided to take down the footage to avoid validating the controversial statements. "I don't want to amplify or normalise those views," he continued. "I appreciate everyone who raised their concerns respectfully. I sincerely apologise for whatever happened, and I'll take this lesson forward. I'm human, and like anyone else, I'm constantly learning."

He concluded his apology by promising his followers that he would "never unintentionally" endorse or normalise similar content in the future.

Pranit More's Crowdfight Segment Triggers Public Backlash

The controversy stems from an interaction between More and an audience member, identified as Himanshu Jangra, during a crowdwork segment of his comedy show. In the video, Jangra shared an anecdote about a date he went on, which quickly drew the ire of internet users.

Jangra recalled accompanying a woman to a market, where she asked what he would feed her. According to his account, the two ate chicken biryani that cost approximately INR 360 to INR 370. Jangra then explained that when the woman later asked to be dropped home, he told her that he had spent Rs 370 and expected to "recover" it a statement widely interpreted by netizens as equating financial expenditure on a date with a compromise on consent.

Instead of calling out the remark, More reacted by laughing and calling the interaction "Peak Gurgaon content."

Pranit More Apologises for Laughing at Controversial Statement During Crowd Work Segment

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Social Media Reactions to Pranit More's Viral Segment

The clip quickly circulated across social media platforms, with many users criticising More for failing to address the derogatory remarks made against women during his performance. High-profile personalities also spoke out against the clip, including actress Uorfi Javed, who shared the video on her Instagram Stories and labelled it "disgusting."

Prior to More's public statement, the audience member involved, Himanshu Jangra, had also issued his own apology on social media regarding the comments made during the show. ‘Apne Maata-Pita Ko Bithaye’: Sunil Pal REACTS to Samay Raina Returning With ‘India’s Got Latent’ Season 2 (Watch Video).

More, who gained significant public recognition through his stint on the reality television show Bigg Boss, stated that he intends to take the feedback seriously and will remain more mindful of similar situations during his future live performances.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 11:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).