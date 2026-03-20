Bengaluru, March 20: A 27-year-old veterinarian, Dr Samiksha Reddy, was killed in a rare and violent encounter with a hippopotamus at the Tyavarekoppa Lion and Tiger Safari in Shivamogga late Thursday night, March 19. The incident occurred at approximately 11:30 PM while the doctor was conducting a routine thermal scanning procedure on a pregnant hippo to monitor its health. Despite being rushed to a private hospital in critical condition, Dr. Reddy succumbed to catastrophic abdominal injuries and significant blood loss early Friday morning, March 20.

The tragedy has sent shockwaves through the wildlife medical community and prompted an immediate government response. Dr. Reddy, a resident of Sakalavara near Bengaluru, was a highly dedicated professional who had recently completed specialised wildlife training. She had been stationed at the Shivamogga safari for only six weeks before the fatal attack. The hippo involved, which had been relocated from the Mysuru Zoo four years ago, unexpectedly charged the veterinarian immediately after the medical scanning was finalised. Leopard Attack in Karnataka: 30-Year-Old Pilgrim Mauled to Death in Talubetta Forest Near Male Mahadeshwara Hill.

Veterinarian Killed in Hippo Attack During Medical Check-Up

According to facility reports, Dr. Reddy was performing the thermal scan as part of a close observation protocol due to the animal's pregnancy. The hippo lunged at her without warning, inflicting severe internal trauma.

Medical teams at the local hospital worked through the night to stabilise her, but the severity of the trauma to her abdomen proved fatal. Her parents, businessman Dhruva Kumar and Shailaja, have arrived in Shivamogga to claim her remains as the veterinary community mourns the loss of a promising young specialist. Viral Video of Leopard Chasing Train on Badnera-Gopal Nagar Railway Tracks in Amravati Real or Fake? Forest Department Says Footage Is AI-Generated.

Government Response and High-Level Probe

Karnataka Forest, Ecology, and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre expressed his profound condolences, describing the loss as "deeply unfortunate." He emphasised that "every life is precious" and has directed that immediate compensation be provided to the bereaved family in accordance with state rules.

The Minister has also ordered a high-level investigation into the incident. A specialised task force, consisting of senior veterinarians and forest officials, has been mandated to examine the circumstances surrounding the attack. The committee is expected to submit a comprehensive report within seven days to determine if there were any lapses in safety protocols during the late-night examination.

New Mandates for Zoo Safety

In the wake of the tragedy, the Forest Department has issued a high-level mandate enforcing strict adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for all zoo veterinarians across the state. The move aims to prevent similar incidents during the treatment of high-risk wildlife.

Veterinarians are now required to double-check safety barriers and ensure additional support staff are present during medical procedures involving large mammals. The investigation will specifically look into why the procedure was being conducted at 11:30 PM and whether the environmental conditions contributed to the animal’s sudden aggression.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 12:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).