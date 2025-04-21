Mumbai, April 21: On January 16, 2025, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the formation of the 8th Pay Commission, setting the stage for a fresh review of salary structures for central government employees. While specific recommendations have not been released yet, the announcement has sparked anticipation and comparisons with previous commissions. Let us know how much the Minimum and Maximum Basic salaries were proposed under the 1st Pay Commission.

Since acquiring independence in 1947, the Indian Government has, from time to time, set up Pay Commissions to analyse and propose alterations to the salary system of its staff. These commissions have made significant contributions to the design of the country's financial and administrative structure of public service. All Pay Commissions have reacted to the prevailing economic conditions of their respective periods, with the objective of providing a reasonable and sustainable compensation system for government employees.

How Much Basic Salary Was Proposed Under 1st Pay Commission?

Headed by Srinivasa Varadachariar, the First Pay Commission was established in January 1946 with the primary objective of examining and restructuring the salary system for government employees. After conducting a comprehensive study, the commission submitted its report in May 1947.

In the end, the commission proposed a minimum basic salary of Rs 55 per month and a maximum salary of Rs 2,000 per month, a structure designed to balance fairness with fiscal responsibility during India’s early post-independence years.

The First Pay Commission made recommendations that set the process for determining government employee salaries in India in motion. We had to ensure equity and sustainability after India gained independence. The 8th Pay Commission begins its review today and will build on this history. It will consider the large-scale economic transformations and administrative requirements we have today.

