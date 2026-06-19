How To Check PM Kisan Beneficiary List Online at pmkisan.gov.in Ahead of the23rd Instalment Release on June 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Tarakeswar in West Bengal's Hooghly district tomorrow, June 20, to officially disburse the 23rd instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme. The central government will directly transfer an amount exceeding INR 18,880 crore into the bank accounts of over 9.44 crore eligible farmers via the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism. The scheduled release includes direct welfare assistance to more than 2.18 crore women agriculturalists and marks the day as "PM-Kisan Utsav Diwas" across administrative blocks.

In West Bengal alone, more than 45.35 lakh regional beneficiaries will receive an aggregate allocation of approximately INR 907 crore. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan confirmed that this latest deployment pushes the cumulative life-to-date disbursements under the flagship income-support initiative past the INR 4.46 lakh crore threshold since its implementation in February 2019. PM Kisan 23rd Instalment Release Tomorrow: These Common Errors Could Block Your Payment.

Step-by-Step Guide to Check the PM-Kisan Beneficiary List

To ensure their names are properly catalogued on the active government roll ahead of tomorrow's automated bank transfers, registered farmers can verify their deployment status online. The Ministry of Agriculture provides an updated digital verification tool accessible through the official central network. Farmers can audit the directory by executing the following administrative navigation sequence:

Open a web browser and navigate directly to the verified central database page at pmkisan.gov.in.

Scroll down the homepage to find the dedicated 'Farmers' Corner' section and select the "Beneficiary List" tab.

Use the drop-down menus to sequentially select your specific State, District, Sub-District, Block, and Village.

Click on the "Get Report" button to populate the comprehensive list of authenticated beneficiaries for that village on your screen.

Mandatory Eligibility and Compliance Requirements

The central ministry emphasises that financial disbursements are contingent upon the fulfilment of strict administrative compliance standards. In addition to a valid landholder footprint registered before the legal cutoff, the completion of individual e-KYC validation remains completely mandatory for processing. Accounts that have failed to seed their unique Aadhaar credentials with their primary bank ledger (NPCI mapping) will face systemic processing holdouts.

Furthermore, as part of continuing data unification mandates under the Digital Agriculture Mission, multiple state jurisdictions have introduced integrated Farmer IDs (Kisan Pehchaan Patra). While a temporary extension window remains open until June 30 for complete database integration, individuals are encouraged to use the "Know Your Status" facility on the government landing page to confirm individual document verification logs before the live single-click transfer begins tomorrow afternoon. PM Kisan Yojana 23rd Installment on June 20: Why INR 2,000 May Not Reach Some Farmers and How To Complete E-KYC.

Broad Agrarian Initiatives in Hooghly District

The Tarakeswar event marks a broader push for digital and ecological transformations in West Bengal's agricultural infrastructure. Alongside the immediate income support distribution, Prime Minister Modi will launch AgriStack within the state - a unified digital network designed to connect small-scale farmers with transparent fertiliser allocation systems, instant Kisan Credit Cards, and Minimum Support Price (MSP) public procurements. The administration is also initiating the National Mission on Natural Farming and the Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana (PMDDKY) in West Bengal. These localised frameworks aim to introduce hundreds of bio-input support clusters and upgrade post-harvest storage facilities across underserved districts including Purulia, Darjeeling, Alipurduar, and Jhargram.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (pmkisan.gov.in). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 09:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).