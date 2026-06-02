How To Withdraw PF Online Through EPFO Portal Before UPI Rollout

The Centre is preparing to make Employees' Provident Fund (PF) withdrawals faster and more accessible through a proposed digital framework that could allow members to access their savings via UPI and ATMs by mid-2026. While the new system is still under development, EPFO members can already withdraw PF online without employer approval in most cases through the EPFO Member Portal.

The Labour Ministry announced on May 19 that under the proposed EPFO 3.0 framework, members may be able to check eligible balances through the UMANG app, generate a QR code and withdraw funds instantly through UPI-enabled ATMs or direct UPI transfers. The move aims to reduce processing times and make withdrawals completely paperless. EPFO 3.0 Update: Instant PF Transfer via UPI Soon; 6 Reasons Your Provident Fund Gets Stuck.

EPFO's Digital Push for Faster Withdrawals

The proposed EPFO 3.0 system is expected to transform how members access provident fund savings. Under the framework, employees would be able to verify their balance, generate a QR code and receive funds within seconds instead of waiting several days or weeks for claim processing.

The proposed changes would also increase auto-settlement limits and further streamline withdrawal procedures. However, until the new system is implemented, members can continue using the existing online withdrawal process through the EPFO portal. EPF Interest Not Credited Yet? Here Is Why Your EPFO Account May Show a Delay.

Documents Required Before Applying

Before initiating an online PF withdrawal, members should ensure that the following requirements are fulfilled:

UAN and KYC Verification

Universal Account Number (UAN) must be activated.

Aadhaar and PAN should be linked and verified.

Bank Account Details

Bank account must be linked with the UAN.

Account details should be verified and updated if required.

Date of Exit

Form 10C and Form 19 applications cannot be submitted if the Date of Exit is not updated.

Members should verify this information under the Service History section.

Service History Check

Ensure there are no overlapping employment records between different companies.

How to Withdraw PF Online in 8 Steps

Visit the EPFO Member Portal and log in using your UAN and password.

Verify your KYC status under Manage > KYC to confirm Aadhaar and bank details.

Go to the Online Services section and click on Claim.

Verify your bank account details and click Verify.

Click Yes on the certificate of undertaking.

Select Proceed for Online Claim.

Choose the appropriate claim type, PF Advance (Form 31), Only PF Withdrawal (Form 19), and Only Pension Withdrawal (Form 10C).

Tick the disclaimer box, enter the OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number and click Submit.

Once the claim is submitted, members can track the status online through the EPFO portal.

No Employer Approval Needed in Most Cases

EPFO currently allows eligible members to submit withdrawal claims online using Aadhaar authentication and UAN credentials. For most claims, employer approval is not required, helping speed up the process.

Members can apply for full or partial withdrawals depending on eligibility conditions prescribed under EPFO rules.

What EPFO 3.0 Could Change

The proposed UPI-based withdrawal mechanism is expected to offer members quicker access to funds through digital channels.

If implemented as planned, the system would allow PF withdrawals using QR codes and UPI-enabled ATMs, potentially eliminating much of the paperwork and waiting time associated with traditional claim processing. Further details regarding the rollout timeline and implementation process are expected from EPFO in the coming months.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 03:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).