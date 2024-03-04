Kochi, March 4: In what has become a recurring feature, a woman in Neriyamanagalam in Ernakulam district was attacked and killed by a wild elephant on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Indira (70). She was collecting local produce from a farm area when she was attacked by a wild elephant. Human-Animal Conflict in Kerala: 46-Year-Old Auto-Rickshaw Driver Dies in Wild Elephant Attack in Idukki; Fourth Death in State in One Month

The victim passed away before locals tried to shift her to the hospital at Kothamangalam. Indira’s death is the fifth death in the past five weeks. Three similar incidents have been reported from Wayanad while one was reported from Idukki district.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2024 01:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).