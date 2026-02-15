Ranchi, February 15: A wave of panic has swept across Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district following a series of fatal encounters with a marauding herd of wild elephants. As of February 15, 2026, authorities have confirmed that the death toll has risen to 12 over the past several days, with several other residents sustaining critical injuries. The herd, which migrated from neighboring forested regions, has entered multiple villages, destroying homes and standing crops, leaving local communities in a state of high alert.

The conflict intensified over the weekend when the elephants moved into densely populated agricultural zones in the Barkagaon and Katkamsandi blocks. Forest officials report that the herd consists of approximately 15 to 20 elephants, including calves, which has made the group particularly aggressive and difficult to divert. Despite efforts by "Hathi Mitras" (Friends of Elephants) and rapid response teams, the proximity of the animals to residential settlements continues to pose a severe threat to life and property. Ramgarh: Chilling Video Shows Elephant Trampling Man During Selfie Attempt, Attacks in Jharkhand Leave 5 Dead.

Escalating Human-Elephant Conflict

The recent fatalities occurred during early morning and late-night hours when villagers were either heading to their fields or resting in their homes. In one instance, a 55-year-old farmer was trampled to death while attempting to guard his harvest. The unpredictability of the herd's movement has made it challenging for the district administration to issue timely warnings to every village in the potential path of the animals.

Reports from the ground indicate that the herd has damaged at least 25 houses and decimated acres of paddy and vegetable crops. The loss of livelihood, combined with the loss of life, has led to growing resentment among villagers toward the state forest department. Elephant Attack in Tamil Nadu: German Tourist Killed After Wild Tusker Attacks Him on Tiger Valley Hill Road in Valparai; Video Surfaces.

Response from Forest Authorities

A specialised team of foresters and wildlife experts from Jamshedpur and West Bengal has been summoned to assist local officials in Hazaribagh. The primary strategy involves using traditional methods, such as burning chili powder and beating drums, alongside modern thermal tracking to drive the herd back toward the deep forest corridors.

The district administration has also announced an ex-gratia compensation of ₹4 lakh for the families of each deceased victim. However, locals argue that the payment does little to address the recurring nature of these attacks, which they attribute to shrinking forest covers and disrupted migratory paths.

Prohibitory Orders and Safety Measures

To prevent further casualties, the Hazaribagh district administration has imposed Section 144 in the most affected pockets, prohibiting the assembly of people near forest fringes after sunset. Residents have been strictly advised against attempting to take selfies with the herd or throwing stones to chase them away, as such actions provoke the elephants.

Electricity department officials have also been instructed to monitor high-tension wires in the area. In several past incidents, elephants have been electrocuted by sagging lines, further enraging the surviving members of the herd and leading to retaliatory attacks on human settlements.

