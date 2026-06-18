Hyderabad: Drunk KTM Duke Rider Crashes Into Divider, Dies; Video Surfaces

A motorcyclist died while the pillion rider escaped with minor injuries after a high-speed KTM Duke crashed into a divider in Hyderabad in the early hours of Tuesday. Preliminary investigation suggests the rider was drunk and lost control of his sports bike.

The accident occurred on the intervening night of June 15 and 16, around 2:15 am, when the motorcycle, bearing registration number TS08KB6055, was travelling from the TSPA side towards Kali Mandir.

What Police Said

According to the Narsingi Traffic Police of Cyberabad, the rider was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and speeding when he lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a small advertisement board installed on the road median.

The Traffic Police said the rider was travelling at very high speed and preliminary inquiry suggests he was inebriated and could not negotiate the stretch, resulting in the collision.

The impact was so severe that the rider died on the spot. The pillion rider, who suffered minor injuries, was shifted to Shadan Hospital for treatment. Noida: Speeding Car Runs Over Mother and Daughter Inside Housing Society; CCTV Footage Triggers Safety Concerns.

Accident Caught On Camera

The crash was caught on a mobile camera held by the two men, who were filming their ride at the time. Police clarified that the accident did not involve any other vehicle.

Drunk KTM Duke Rider Dies After Crashing Into Divider at High Speed

Hyderabad : A speeding KTM motorcycle crashed into a road divider in Narsingi, leaving one person dead and another seriously injured. pic.twitter.com/j3adGd60J1 — Nawab Abrar (@nawababrar131) June 17, 2026

Officials said the exact speed of the motorcycle would be determined through technical investigation and available electronic evidence, though the nature of the impact pointed to reckless speeding.

The victim's body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem examination, and a case has been registered for investigation. How a Late-Night 2-Wheeler Ride Turned Deadly for Content Creator Prem Bhati in Kalyan.

History Of Accidents On This Stretch

The stretch near Kali Mandir and the TSPA junction has witnessed several serious crashes in recent years, with police repeatedly cautioning motorists against overspeeding, especially during late-night and early-morning hours.

Police have urged motorists to avoid drunk driving and adhere to speed limits, warning that excessive speed significantly reduces reaction time and increases the likelihood of fatal crashes.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Nawab abrar), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 11:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).