Noida: Speeding Car Runs Over Mother and Daughter Inside Housing Society; CCTV Footage Triggers Safety Concerns

A software engineer and her five-year-old daughter were seriously injured after a speeding car struck them inside the basement parking area of a residential society in Noida's Sector 79. The incident, captured on CCTV and widely shared on social media, has raised fresh concerns over reckless driving within gated communities. Police have detained the driver and launched an investigation into the accident, as reported by TOI. According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday at the Mahagun Mirabella residential society when the victims were unloading belongings from their vehicle in the basement parking area.

CCTV footage shows a car entering the parking area at high speed before hitting the woman and her daughter. The impact knocked both of them to the ground, and they became trapped beneath the vehicle until residents rushed to their aid and helped pull them out. Noida Accident: 22-Year-Old Blinkit Delivery Executive Crushed to Death as Auto Overturns Onto E-Scooter After Car Collision.

Speeding Car Runs Over Mother and Daughter Inside Mahagun Mirabella Society in Noida

Noida Speeding Car Mows Down Software Engineer and 5-Year-Old Daughter A speeding car created panic at Mahagun Mirabella Society in Sector 79, Noida. Despite a prescribed speed limit of 10 km/h and a sharp 90-degree turn, the driver allegedly drove at around 40 km/h and hit… pic.twitter.com/2mjxNOTe9t — Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) June 17, 2026

Mother Suffers Serious Injuries

The injured woman, identified as Kritika Sharma, sustained multiple injuries, including fractured ribs, and was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) for treatment. Her five-year-old daughter suffered comparatively minor injuries and was discharged after receiving first aid, according to reports. Family members and residents immediately informed the police, following which the victims were taken to a nearby hospital. Noida Road Accident: Girl Dies, 2 Others Injured as BMW Rams Scooter Taking Her to Hospital, Driver and Co-Passenger Arrested (Watch Video).

Driver Detained, Probe Underway

Police have detained the driver of the vehicle and registered a case based on a complaint filed by the victim's family. Preliminary findings suggest that excessive speed inside the residential premises may have caused the accident. Investigators are examining CCTV footage, recording witness statements and verifying whether any traffic or housing society safety rules were violated.

Viral Video Sparks Debate on Residential Safety

The CCTV footage has circulated widely on social media, prompting criticism over speeding within residential complexes and calls for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations inside housing societies.

Residents have urged authorities and residential welfare associations to implement stronger safety measures, including lower speed limits, speed breakers, enhanced surveillance and stricter penalties for reckless driving within gated communities.

Growing Concern Over Accidents in Housing Societies

The incident has renewed attention on road safety within residential complexes, where pedestrians, children and elderly residents often share space with moving vehicles. Experts have repeatedly stressed that even low-speed zones require strict adherence to traffic rules to prevent serious injuries. Police said the investigation is continuing, and further action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 10:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).