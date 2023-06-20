Mumbai, June 20: Due to alleged dowry harassment, a woman in Hyderabad's Bansilalpet jumped to death on Monday from the eighth floor of her parents' flat while holding her 18-month-old twins in her arms. 27-year-old G Soundarya and the twins Nidarsha and Nitya died at the scene.

According to the police, Ganesh received Rs 2 lakh, four tolas of gold, and a land in Yadadri as dowry when the pair were married in 2020. However, Ganesh allegedly started pressuring Soundarya for additional dowry following the birth of the twins. Navi Mumbai: Harassed For Dowry, Woman Kills Self While on Video Call With Her Father in Kamothe; Three Booked.

He reportedly beat Soundarya and her father at her parents' house lately when the father sought to step in, according to the police. After that, Soundarya relocated to her parents' 2BHK flat, which they had obtained under the Dignity Housing Scheme.

A new dispute between the two on Monday, when Soundarya had seen Ganesh at the salon where he worked in Padma Rao Nagar, served as the catalyst for the suicide. Shortly after the dispute, according to the authorities, Soundarya went back to her parents' house with the two kids before jumping to her death.

Her husband Ganesh was charged with a crime under IPC sections 304 b (dowry death), 498 a (domestic violence), and the Dowry Prohibition Act after Soundarya's parents filed a complaint with Gandhi Nagar police.

Earlier this month, a woman in Rajendranagar committed suicide, purportedly as a result of abuse from her husband and in-laws. Nandini, according to the police, was furious over her husband Ratnadeep and in-laws pressuring her for dowry.

She apparently hung herself from the bedroom's ceiling fan after being unable to handle any more harassment. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Hangs Wife over Dowry, Arrested.

Meanwhile, the parents alleged that Nadini was murdered by her husband and in-laws, and was disguised as a suicide. They said she was murdered after being beaten and tormented.

