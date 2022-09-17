Hyderabad, September 17: A cook who was undergoing treatment after he sustained stab wounds in a fight with a Swiggy delivery boy recently died at the NIMS late Thursday night.

The victim Shiva Prasad (29) was working as a cook at a Nanakramguda apartment. On September 8, he had a fight with a Swiggy delivery boy at the apartment due to the late delivery of food and in the process, both of them stabbed each other with sharp objects, reported The New Indian Express.

After the assault, the panicked food delivery executive fled from the gated community. But Shiva Prasad sustained serious injuries and was immediately shifted to NIMS.

Sai Sri, who is a distant relative of the house owner Bhaskar, ordered sweets from a store in Banjara Hills to hand over the package at Golf Edge Apartments.

It was raining heavily and the delivery executive, Sk Amer took a wrong turn as he was not able to see the directions on his phone screen clearly and went in another direction towards RTC Crossroads.

Finally, after speaking to Saisri, Amer managed to reach the delivery location at Golf Ridge gated community in Nanakramguda around 6pm, two hours after the order was placed, Gachibowli inspector G Suresh said.

When Amer rang the door bell of the flat on the 18th floor, Shiva Prasad alias Aditya, who works as a cook at the flat owned by businessman Bhaskar, opened the door. Bhaskar was not at home at that time and Aditya picked up an argument with Amer for bringing the food two hours late. The Swiggy employee reportedly attacked him with a vegetable knife that he grabbed from the dining table.

