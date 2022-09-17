Mumbai, September 17: In a shocking incident that took place in Dehradun, a minor girl allegedly died by suicide after she had an argument with her mother over her favourite food. Police officials said that the 16-year-old girl was found hanging from a ceiling on Friday. According to reports, the minor girl hanged herself to death on Thursday night.

The minor, a resident of Dada Lakhond in Dehradun's Raipur, allegedly ended her life after having a small fight with her mother. Speaking to the Times of India, sub-inspector (SI) Bhavna Kannaur said, "While questioning her family members and the neighbours about the incident, it was found that on Thursday night, the girl expressed displeasure over the dish that was prepared by her mother and refused to eat dinner. Then she went to her room and locked the door from inside." Surat Shocker: Minor Girl Raped by Stepmother's Uncle When Family Members Were Fast Asleep, Arrested.

While the family didn't take the girl's upsetness seriously, they started to panic when the girl didn't come out of her room. Even after knocking on the door, the girl didn't respond. Finally, when the family broke open the door, they found her hanging from the ceiling. Although she was immediately rushed to the hospital, doctors declared her brought dead. A police officer said that an investigation into the matter is underway.

In a separate incident that took place a few days ago in Pune, two 19-year-old women, both childhood friends and living in the same area in Hadapsar, allegedly committed suicide within a span of an hour. The incidents took place in Shewalwadi area of Hadapsar town here in Maharashtra.

