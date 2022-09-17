Gurugram, September 17: An auto-rickshaw driver was allegedly beaten up and stabbed near IFFCO Chowk in Gurugram and by two men after the former refused to give them a ride. The suspects, believed to have been inebriated at the time of the incident on September 14, are yet to be identified.

The driver has been identified as Avnish Singh and he is a native of UP and currently living in Gurugram city. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital, reported TOI.

In his complaint, Singh said to police that he was parked at IFFCO Chowk when the two men sat inside his autorickshaw and asked him to drop him to a bus stand nearby.

Irked with his refusal, the two got angry and started assaulting singh. "Following this, one of them pulled out a knife and stabbed me on my hand and shoulder. The other pushed me to the ground and kicked me," the auto-rickshaw told the cops.

Hearing his cries, another autorickshaw driver came to Singh's rescue, prompting the two men to flee.

The driver was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sector 10 and was later referred to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi by the doctors.

Subhash Boken, police spokesperson said that CCTV cameras in the area are being scanned to identify the accused and the police are also recording statements of other autorickshaw drivers present at the intersection at the time of the incident.

A case under sections 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC has been registered against the two accused at the Sector 29 police station.

