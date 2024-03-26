Jagtial, March 26: Three individuals, including a minor, have been arrested by Jagtial police for allegedly subjecting a teenage girl to a harrowing ordeal of ganja addiction and rape. The arrests came after the victim's father lodged a complaint, detailing the traumatic experiences his daughter endured over the course of several months. As per police report, the accused trio, themselves addicted to ganja, purportedly coerced the girl into consuming excessive amounts while subjecting her to rape across various locations in the town.

According to a report by the Times of India, the victim, who had dropped out of school due to financial constraints within her family, had been confined to her home in recent months. Investigations unveiled a distressing sequence of events, wherein one of the accused befriended the victim while she was still in school in 2022, professing love before allegedly subjecting her to sexual abuse and introducing her to ganja. Hyderabad Shocker: Self-Proclaimed Treasure Hunter Kills 11 People in Three States in Past Four Years, Dupes Them of Money and Property; Arrested.

Subsequently, the other accused individuals also exploited her vulnerability, continuing the cycle of rape and addiction. As per a report by The Hindu, the victim's plight came to light when she exhibited noticeable behavioural changes, following which her family admitted her to a de-addiction centre for treatment, where the extent of her trauma became apparent. She has since been transferred to a care home, where she continues to receive support and care. Hyderabad Shocker: Woman Plants Five Packets of Marijuana in Ex-Boyfriend's Car Over 'Character Assassination'.

The accused individuals, identified as A Prem Kumar, aged 25, and S Venkatesh, aged 20, both residents of Jagtial district, along with a minor whose identity has not been disclosed, have been remanded into judicial custody. Cases have been registered against them under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, underscoring the gravity of their alleged crimes.

