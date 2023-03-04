Mumbai, March 4: Members of Task Force team of Hyderabad police recently arrested three people for allegedly selling steroids and hormone booster injections in the city. Among the three arrested accused one is a gym trainer. Police officials said that the accused used to supply hormone booster injections and steroids to people who badly wanted to build a great body.

According to a report in the Times of India, the arrested accused have been identified as D Om Prakash and S Naresh who used to supply protein sellers, and Syed Farooq, a trainer. Cops said that one of their associate named Avinash from Visakhapatnam is at large. Hyderabad Shocker: Man Kills Friend to Death for Texting and Making Calls to His Girlfriend, Surrenders at Police Station.

The cops recovered 120 Duradexx 250 mg injections, 60 C-Ject 250 mg injections, 500 Stormbear 10 mg tablets, 500 Airclen 40 mg tablets and 100 Debolon 10 mg tables from accused's possession. "These injections and tablets may cause side-effects and lead to sudden cardiac arrest and high blood pressure among others," a police officer said.

The arrest comes amid incident of a police officer and a badminton player coal lapsing and dying while working out in a gym. G Chakravarthy, DCP of Task Force said that Prakash is the prime accused. Chakravarthy said that Prakash freelances as a gym trainer in Kukatpally. Cops learned that he started selling selling steroids and injections which are used to boost muscles. Hyderabad Shocker: Four Harass Engineering Girl Students by Adding Them to WhatsApp Groups and Morphing Their Pictures; Arrested.

DCP said that Prakash started selling the enhanced supplements in order to make quick money as there is a growing demand among the youngsters to build body. An officer pricy to the case said that Prakash came in contact with Avinash, who works in the pharmacy business. The two discussed plans, post which Avinash started supplying hormone boosters, steroids and tablets among others to Prakash. He distributes these supplements to customers coming to gym through Naresh and Farooq.

