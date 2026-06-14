Hyderabad Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Sunday, 14 June 2026: Overcast Start with Rain Chance, High of 35°C

Hyderabad residents can expect an overcast start to their Sunday, 14 June 2026, with the day's temperature hovering around 28°C, feeling warmer at 32°C due to 73% humidity. While the early morning hours show a notable chance of rain, the forecast indicates a gradual clearing and a rise in temperatures as the day progresses. Light winds of around 6 km/h are expected initially, providing little respite from the ambient moisture.

Current Weather in Hyderabad, Telangana — Sunday, 14 June 2026 Temperature 28°C Feels Like 32°C Conditions Overcast Humidity 73% Wind Speed 6 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Hyderabad — Sunday, 14 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 28°C Overcast 37% 6 km/h 02:00 27°C Partly cloudy 25% 11 km/h 04:00 26°C Clear sky 7% 13 km/h 06:00 27°C Overcast 0% 12 km/h 08:00 28°C Clear sky 0% 13 km/h 10:00 31°C Clear sky 0% 15 km/h 12:00 34°C Clear sky 0% 12 km/h 14:00 35°C Mainly clear 0% 12 km/h

Hyderabad, Telangana Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The hourly outlook suggests a transition from overcast conditions with a 37% chance of rain at midnight to clearer skies by mid-morning. Between 2 AM and 4 AM, there's a diminishing probability of showers, moving towards zero percent rain by 6 AM. As the sun climbs higher, the Hyderabad temperature is predicted to reach a high of 35°C by 2 PM, with skies becoming mainly clear. This shift means that while the morning may bring some dampness, the afternoon is shaping up to be warm and sunny, with winds picking up slightly to around 12-15 km/h. Bengaluru Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Sunday, 14 June 2026: Overcast Skies with a High of 30°C and Moderate Rain Chances.

Recent local weather reports indicated that Hyderabad has been experiencing active weather patterns, with some flights being diverted due to adverse conditions in the past 48 hours. While today's official forecast suggests a moderating trend after the early morning, it's advisable for citizens to stay updated on any rapid changes. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had previously issued a yellow alert, signalling the potential for significant weather events, so preparedness remains key. Shimla Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Sunday, 14 June 2026: Expect Drizzle with a High of 22°C.

For those venturing out on Sunday, 14 June 2026, it’s wise to carry an umbrella or raincoat for the morning's potentially damp conditions. As the day heats up, lightweight, breathable clothing will be essential, especially with the 'feels like' temperature expected to be higher than the actual mercury. Staying hydrated is crucial, particularly during the warmer afternoon hours. Commuters might experience slightly slower traffic during the early morning showers, but conditions are expected to improve throughout the day.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 12:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).