New Delhi, Feb 1: Almost three-fourths feel that after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, inflation has been unchecked and prices have gone up, as per the IANS-CVoter Budget Tracker.

At 72.1, this is the highest percentage in PM Modi's tenure who feel this way compared to a low of 17.1 per cent in 2015.

In 2020, only 10.8 per cent of the respondents said that prices have gone down while 12.8 per cent said nothing has changed. Union Budget 2021 Goes Digital! Tab Replaces Traditional 'Bahi Khata' as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Gets Set to Present First Paperless Budget in Parliament Today.

The sample size of the poll is 4,000 plus and the fieldwork for the survey was done in third-fourth week of January 2021. The theme of the survey is "Expectations from the Union Budget".

To a question in the survey, 72.1 per cent respondents said after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, inflation has been unchecked and prices have gone up. This is the worst score for the Modi government on the inflation front since 2015.

In 2015, the comparative figure was only 17.1 per cent, in 2016 it was 27.3 per cent, 36.8 per cent in 2017, 56.4 per cent in 2018 and 48.8 per cent in 2019.

The survey reflects the growing worries on the economic front in a Covid hit year, on the eve of the Union Budget on Monday.

The economy has contracted this year and unemployment and dwindling incomes have become a source of concern for policy makers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2021 10:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).