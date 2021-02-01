New Delhi, February 1: Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in due to present the Union Budget 2021-22 in the Lok Sabha today. Sitharaman will present the first ever paperless budget in the parliament. The Finance Minister will read out the Budget for the financial year 2021-22 through a tab, making it the first digital budget on Indian government. Traditionally, the budget was made in a form of 'Bahi Khata', written or typed on papers. Union Budget 2021-22 Live Streaming: Watch Online Telecast of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Presenting First Digital Budget, Full Speech And Unveiling of 'Bahi Khata.'

However, the budget to be presented on Monday will be paperless and in digital format. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in January had launched a Union Budget Mobile App, for ensuring easy and hassle-free availability and access to all Union Budget 2021-22-centric information and documents to key stakeholders, parliamentarians, media, and the general public. Union Budget 2021: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher Ahead of FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget Speech.

Read the Tweet Here:

Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present and read out the #UnionBudget 2021-22 at the Parliament through a tab, instead of the traditional 'bahi khata'. pic.twitter.com/Ir5qZYz2gy — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2021

The Union Budget 2021-22 comes as the Indian economy struggles to revive from the pandemic-induced slowdown that rendered thousands of people unemployed and several businesses were shut down. The Economic Survey 2020-21 tabled in Parliament predicts a growth of 11 per cent for the Indian economy in the upcoming financial year.

