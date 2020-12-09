New Delhi, December 9: In a shocking development, a charge sheet filed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in November in the ICICI Bank bribery scandal involving its former managing director Chanda Kochhar revealed how her husband Deepak Kochhar and Venugopal Dhoot had appointed drivers, gardeners, office boys, and other junior employees as dummy directors in their companies.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the statement of these employees was recorded and some of them even claim that there not even aware of the companies in which they were made directors. The ED charge sheet mentioned several such names and one of which was Kesharmal Nensukhlal Gandhi. He used to work as a cleaner at Dhoot’s bungalow in Ahmednagar since 1994, and the director in IRCL (Indian Refrigerator Company Ltd). ICICI Bank-Videocon Loan Case: ED Chargesheet Names Chanda Kochhar, Her Husband Deepak Kochhar and Venugopal Dhoot.

Similarly, Laxmikant Sudhakar Katore, who worked as a gardener in Videocon International informed the ED that he was unaware about his directorship in various companies and 50 percent shareholding in RCPL (Real Cleantech Pvt Ltd). During his stint with the company, he only received his salary – Rs 10,000.

The same was done by Deepak Kochhar as well, and he too appointed people who had nothing to do with the business of his companies as directors.

An office boy in Deepak Kochhar’s company, who also takes care of Kochhar’s father and often works as a driver for the family, was made director in PCSPL and was made to sign various documents and agreements.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2020 02:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).