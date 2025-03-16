Hyderabad police have arrested two priests in connection with an acid attack on the accountant of Saidabad’s Bhu Lakshmi Maata Temple. The shocking incident, which occurred on Friday night, was captured on the temple's CCTV cameras. According to police reports, the victim suffered burns on his scalp and face after an unidentified individual threw a chemical on him. He was immediately rushed to Yashoda Hospital for treatment. The attack sparked outrage, with Hindu organizations staging protests and demanding the swift arrest of those responsible. Investigators formed six special teams and reviewed nearly 400 CCTV recordings to trace the culprits. The arrested individuals include a priest from the same temple, who allegedly orchestrated the attack due to personal disputes with the accountant. Authorities have assured strict action against the accused, emphasizing that such acts of violence will not be tolerated. Saidabad Shocker: Man Throws Acid at Bhu Lakshmimma Temple Employee in Telangana, Flees; Probe Ordered After Video Goes Viral.

Two Priests Arrested for Acid Attack on Temple Accountant in Saidabad

#Hyderabad : Two #Priests were Arrested by #HyderabadPolice in Attempt to Murder Case, for #AcidAttack on Bhulakshmi Maata Temple Accountant on Friday night in #Saidabad. Saidabad Bhu Lakshmi Maata #Temple accountant was sustained burn injuries after an unidentified person… pic.twitter.com/YpjFIOBVmu — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) March 16, 2025

