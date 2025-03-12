An elderly couple was attacked with acid by their neighbors while heading to the market in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on Wednesday, March 12. Abdul Sattar and his wife, Munni Begum, were ambushed by Faiz and his accomplices—Shoaib, Shadab, Shahzad, and others—while on their way to visit their son. The couple sustained severe burns, and some passersby were also injured. The attackers fled the scene, and the victims were rushed to Malkhan Singh District Hospital. Police have launched raids to arrest the suspects and will file a case based on the victims' complaint. Agra Shocker: Denied Matchbox to Light Cigarette, Trio Stab BTech Student to Death in Uttar Pradesh; 2 Arrested, 1 at Large.

Acid Attack in Aligarh

