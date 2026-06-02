'IIT Baba' Abhishek Mishra Aka Aadikarta Narayan Das Arrested for Raping and Blackmailing Women in Mathura

Mathura district police have arrested a 29-year-old self-styled spiritual guru called "IIT Baba" and an IIT Roorkee graduate for allegedly running a sophisticated blackmail and s*xual exploitation ring targeting educated women. The accused, identified as Abhishek Mishra, who operated under the alias "Aadikarta Narayan Das" (Adikarta Narayan Das), was taken into custody on Monday, June 1, following a raid on his ashram-style residence in the Radha Kund area of Govardhan. Law enforcement officials also rescued two young women and one man from the premises during the operation.

The Initial Complaint Against IIT Baba and the Arrest

The investigation commenced after a 22-year-old B.Sc. Nursing student from Chhattisgarh lodged a formal complaint at the Govardhan police station on May 25. According to the victim's statement, she had travelled to Mathura to visit her elder sister, who was undergoing professional corporate training and had become associated with Mishra's religious circle. Mathura Boat Accident: NDRF Retrieves Capsized Boat From Yamuna River in Uttar Pradesh; 10 Dead, Search for Missing Continues (Watch Video).

'IIT Baba' Arrested for S*xually Exploiting Women in Mathura

IIT Baba arrested for sexually exploiting women in Mathura. Abhishek Mishra alias Aadikarta Narayan Das, 29, a resident of Odisha, who studied mechanical engineering at IIT Roorkee and later turned to "spirituality" was arrested for allegedly luring, sexually exploiting women.… pic.twitter.com/qHNs500rk5 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) June 2, 2026

The complainant alleged that Mishra offered her a glass of milk under the guise of ritual "prasad" (devotional offering), which contained an intoxicating substance. The victim stated she lost consciousness after consuming the beverage, during which she was allegedly s*xually assaulted. Mishra then reportedly recorded compromising photographs and videos of the act, subsequently demanding INR 5 lakh under the threat of circulating the material online if she failed to comply.

Police Issue Statement in Connection With 'IT Baba' Case

IIT Baba's Modus Operandi and Digital Outreach

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (Govardhan) Anil Kumar Singh, Mishra systematically utilised popular social media platforms, including YouTube, to deliver online religious discourses and build an initial digital following. Investigations indicate that he deliberately focused his outreach on highly educated young women, particularly engineers, corporate trainees, and professionals working at major firms. "The accused engaged in targeted brainwashing, leveraging spiritual guidance and promises of professional networking or career progression to lure victims into his close circle," police authorities noted during a media briefing. Mathura Shocker: Man Enters Married Lover’s House in Lehenga, Sets Her on Fire After She Refuses To Elope With Him; Probe Underway (Watch Video).

Upon executing a search warrant, investigators examined Mishra's mobile devices and digital storage, recovering more than a dozen obscene photographs and videos featuring various men and women, indicating a broader pattern of extortion.

Background of IIT Baba

During initial police interrogation, Mishra revealed that he graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee approximately five years ago. Following his graduation, he was employed at a private firm with an annual compensation package of INR 20 lakh. Mishra subsequently relocated to Mathura, where he initially operated out of rented premises before buying the residential property in Radha Kund to establish his localised spiritual group. A First Information Report (FIR) has been formally registered against Mishra under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including provisions governing rape, drugging with criminal intent, extortion, and criminal intimidation.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suresh Chandra Rawat confirmed that preliminary legal proceedings have concluded and the accused has been remanded to jail by judicial authorities. Mathura police have launched an expanded background check into Mishra's digital footprints and financial accounts to identify and contact other potential victims who may have been subjected to similar coercion.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Piyush Rai), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 03:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).