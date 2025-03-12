In a shocking incident in Mathura, a man disguised himself in a lehenga to enter his married lover’s house and set her on fire after she refused to elope. The accused, Umesh, from Hasanpur village, was the brother of the victim’s sister-in-law. He entered Rekha’s house via the terrace while her husband was at work and children were at school. When she refused to leave her family for him, he poured petrol on her and set her ablaze. Neighbors rushed in after hearing her screams and caught Umesh as he tried to escape. Both are in critical condition at SN Medical College, Agra. Police revealed Rekha had earlier eloped with Umesh but later returned. His anger over her refusal led to this tragic act. Police have registered an FIR and probe is underway. Muzaffarpur Shocker: Woman Kills Boyfriend After He Leaks Her Explicit Video in Bihar, 1 Arrested.

Man in Lehenga Sets Married Lover on Fire After She Refuses to Elope

संदर्भित घटना के संबंध में थाना फरह पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया, अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — MATHURA POLICE (@mathurapolice) March 12, 2025

