In one of its largest enforcement actions against bootlegging, the Vadodara City Police on Thursday completely destroyed a massive cache of seized illegal liquor and beer valued at over INR 4 crore. The disposal operation, executed using heavy machinery including road rollers and bulldozers, took place at an open ground near the Koyali check post under the direct supervision of top police officials.

The mega disposal drive was conducted following a formal legal clearance required to destroy confiscated contraband. Thousands of bottles of Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), country-made alcohol, and beer cans-seized during various recent police raids across the city-were meticulously lined up across the open field near the check post. Pune Police Raid 'Project X' Party: Dozens Detained in Late-Night Crackdown on Illegal Liquor and Suspected Drug Use.

The entire process was led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for the Gotri zone, alongside several high-ranking police personnel. Once the final legal verification was completed, heavy road rollers were driven over the neatly arranged rows of bottles, completely crushing the illegal consignment According to local authorities, this operation marks a significant blow to local bootlegging syndicates operating in and around the city. Over the past few months, the Vadodara City Police department has intensified its vigilance and launched targeted raids to disrupt the flow of illegal alcohol into the region.

"The department has adopted a zero-tolerance policy toward illegal activities and bootleggers," a senior police officer noted during the drive. The open destruction of the seized goods serves as a strict warning to those involved in the transport and distribution of illicit liquor. Bihar: Police Attacked During Illegal Liquor Raid in Paliganj; 11 Officers Injured, 5 Arrested (Watch Video).

Vadodara Police Crush Seized Illegal Liquor Worth INR 4 Crore

VIDEO | Vadodara: Bulldozer crushes illegal liquor worth over Rs 4 crore in major police crackdown. pic.twitter.com/zgBvSRaF63 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 18, 2026

The major enforcement drive comes under the backdrop of Gujarat's stringent sumptuary laws. As a dry state, Gujarat enforces a strict prohibition on the manufacture, sale, and consumption of alcohol. Local police stations routinely stockpile seized contrabands during ongoing investigations. Periodically, after getting the mandatory judicial nods, large-scale destruction operations are carried out publicly to ensure total transparency and complete disposal of the hazardous illegal items. Local administration officials confirmed that the leftover residue and crushed glass from Thursday's operation would be cleared following standard environmental safety protocols.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 05:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).