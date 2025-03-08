A police raid to curb illegal liquor manufacturing ahead of Holi celebrations turned violent in Raghopur, Paliganj. According to Rani Talab SHO Pramod Kumar, the police were conducting searches when illegal liquor traders attacked the team, damaging two vehicles and injuring 11 policemen. The injured officers were immediately admitted to the hospital for treatment. Authorities have arrested five individuals in connection with the attack. Police operations continue to prevent illegal liquor trade and ensure a peaceful Holi celebration in the region. Bihar Shocker: Woman’s Body With 10 Nails Hammered Into Feet Found in Nalanda; Police Suspect Rape, Murder.

Police Attacked During Illegal Liquor Raid in Paliganj

#WATCH | Paliganj, Bihar: Rani Talab SHO Pramod Kumar says, "To celebrate the Holi festival peacefully, the police are conducting raids to stop the manufacture of illegal liquor. When the police were conducting raids in Raghopur, the illegal liquor traders attacked the police… pic.twitter.com/hz9ChWnje4 — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)