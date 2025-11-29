Mumbai, November 29: As November draws to a close, many individuals and families are rushing to wrap up critical financial tasks before multiple deadlines expire. Several key cut-offs fall on November 30, while a fresh set of rules and price revisions will take effect from December 1. These changes will influence pensions, tax filings, and even fuel and LPG prices — all of which have a direct bearing on household budgets and year-end financial planning.

From pension compliance to fuel price resets, here’s a detailed look at what to expect as the month ends.

LPG Prices to Be Revised

Oil marketing companies will announce the revised LPG cylinder prices on December 1, following their monthly review. The adjustment is based on global energy market trends and currency fluctuations. Last month, commercial LPG prices were reduced slightly. It remains to be seen whether households will get any relief or face a costlier domestic cylinder this time. Since LPG is an essential commodity, even a small change affects household expenditure patterns. New Labour Codes: Employees to Get Gratuity After Just 1 Year Instead of 5 as Government Overhauls India’s Workforce Framework.

UPS Switch Window Closes

Central Government employees who want to shift from the National Pension System (NPS) to the new Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) have only until November 30 to submit their option. The government had granted a one-time extension earlier and has clarified that no further window will be offered after December 1. Those seeking to move to the guaranteed-pension model must complete all formalities before the deadline. Ladki Bahin Yojana Rule Change: Good News for Women Beneficiaries, Maharashtra Government Temporarily Suspends E-KYC Rule; Check Details.

Last Date for Life Certificate Submission

Lakhs of pensioners must file their annual Life Certificate by November 30 to continue receiving monthly pension payments. Failure to submit the certificate — digitally through the Jeevan Pramaan platform or physically at bank branches and post offices — may lead to temporary suspension of pension credits. Payments will resume only once the certificate is verified.

Key Income-Tax Deadlines

Multiple income-tax compliance requirements also fall due on November 30. These include filing TDS statements for deductions made in October under Sections 194-IA, 194-IB, 194M, and 194S. Taxpayers involved in transfer pricing must submit their reports under Section 92E, while Indian entities associated with multinational groups are required to file Form 3CEAA. Missing these deadlines may attract late fees and penalties.

ATF Price Update

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices will also be revised on December 1. Any change — even minor — can impact airline operating costs and potentially influence airfares during the busy holiday travel season. With passenger traffic set to rise in December, fluctuations in ATF rates may result in fare adjustments.

Staying alert to these deadlines and updates will help individuals avoid penalties, prevent disruptions in pension payments, and manage expenses more effectively as December begins.

