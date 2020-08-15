New Delhi, August 15: In order to prevent intrusion or attack by drones during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on India's Independence Day, authorities used an anti-drone system that scanned sky during the annual event. Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the anti-drone system was deployed near the Red Fort from where PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation on India's 74th Independence Day. Narendra Modi's Independence Day 2020 Speech Highlights: PM Speaks on Expansionism, Aatma Nirbhar Bharat, Coronavirus Vaccine in His 87-Minute Long Address From Red Fort.

Weaponised with laser, the anti-drone system can detect and jam micro drones up to 3 kilometres. It can shoot down a target up to 1-2.5 kilometres depending on the wattage of laser weapon, officials had earlier told news agency ANI. The system can be effective to counter increased drone-based activity in the western and northern sectors of the country. Multi-layered security arrangements are in place in Delhi for the Independence Day celebrations. Independence Day 2020: PM Narendra Modi Wishes Indians on 74th I-Day, Read His Tweet Here.

Earlier today, PM Narendra Modi unfurled the tricolour at the historic Red Fort and addressed the nation amid COVID-19 induced new norms after paying tribute at the Raj Ghat on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. Donning an off-white saafa with a broad streak of orange, PM Modi delivered his second Independence Day address of his second term.

