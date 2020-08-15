New Delhi, August 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday best wishes to the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of 74th Independence Day. The Premier would soon reach the Red Fort in the Red Fort and hoist the national flag.

Wishing all the Indians a 'Happy Independence Day', PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "Many best wishes to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day. Jai Hind! Happy Independence Day to all fellow Indians." Independence Day 2020: Major Shweta Pandey to Assist PM Narendra Modi in Unfurling Tricolour at Red Fort.

Here's what PM Modi wrote:

#स्वतंत्रतादिवस के पावन अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद! Happy Independence Day to all fellow Indians. Jai Hind! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2020

Apart from PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished the people on Independence Day. He took to Twitter and wrote, "On this Independence Day, let us take a pledge to fulfil PM Narendra Modi's dream of a self-reliant India and contribute to taking the country to new heights by using indigenous products."

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unfurled the national flag at his residence in New Delhi. He says, "We will get freedom in its true meaning when India becomes self-reliant. So today we need to take a pledge to make India self-reliant."

