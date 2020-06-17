India-China Face-Off: Martyred Sepoy Kundan Kumar Ojha’s Father ‘Proud of Son’, Says Will Send Two Grandsons Also to Serve in Indian Army; Watch Video

Patna, June 17: Father of Sepoy Kundan Kumar Ojha, who lost his life in action during the violent clash between India and China in Galwan Valley of Ladakh, said he is proud of his son, who sacrificed his life for the nation. According to a video released by ANI, the father of the 26-year-old braveheart said he has two grandsons and will send them to the Army too. "My son sacrificed his life for the nation. I have two grandsons, I will send them too", Ojha's father said. Kundan is survived by two brothers and a sister, besides his wife and a three- week-old daughter.

Kundan, who hails from the Sahebganj district in Jharkhand, was among Indian Army personnel killed in the clashes in Ladakh along with 19 others. Reports inform that Kundan had become father to a baby girl only 17 days ago and was to visit the family in Jharkhand but couldn't. Ojha's family members informed that the he spoke to them last when his daughter Diksha was born. Ojha, the second child of the family, was recruited in the Bihar Regiment of the Indian Army in 2011. Kundan's father is a farmer. Names of 20 Indian Army Personnel Who Were Martyred in The India-China Face-Off in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

Here's the Video:

#WATCH Bihar: Father of Sepoy Kundan Kumar, who lost his life in #GalwanValley of Ladakh on June 15-16, says, "My son sacrificed his life for the nation. I have two grandsons, I will send them too." pic.twitter.com/WHkkJw0HEX — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Chief minister Hemant Soren expressed his condolences to Ojha's family. “We are proud of our brave son of Jharkhand #KundanOjha who sacrificed his life along with two other armymen in the line of duty. I salute all of them and Jharkhand Govt and the entire state stands in solidarity with Kundan's family in this hour of bereavement,” he tweeted.

